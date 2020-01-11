January 11, 2020 | 12:15pm

Home Democrats from swing districts – these most prone to dropping their seats in November – are flocking to Joe Biden’s camp, terrified far-left presidential candidate like Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders will doom their re-election probabilities.

“I am definitely concerned that someone who’s more on the fringes would have a hard time winning our state themselves,” Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Penn.) informed Politico Saturday. Lamb endorsed Biden in December.

“The wrong person at the top of the ticket … there would be down-ballot carnage all across the country,” stated Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.). “I think that people are starting to recognize it.”

Greater than 30 Democratic freshmen characterize districts that voted for President Trump in 2016.

“If we’re going to campaign on issues like Medicare for All and free college for everybody, we’re not going to have a winning message in 2020,” stated Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), whose upstate district went for Trump in 2016 with 55 p.c of the vote.

However Brindisi and different moderates say they’re nonetheless on the fence, and are listening to overtures from Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Mike Bloomberg — leaving the sector fractured with solely three weeks to go earlier than the Iowa caucuses.