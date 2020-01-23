Democrats repeat testimony, evidence during Day 2 of Trump impeachment trial

Home Democrats on Wednesday started their three-day argument that President Trump needs to be faraway from workplace, largely repeating testimony and proof that was on full show in the course of the hearings that led to their party-line vote to question him.

In a two-hour opening argument earlier than the Senate, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) charged Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe corruption allegations in opposition to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter for his personal political profit.

“To implement his corrupt scheme, President Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into two discredited allegations that would benefit President Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign,” Schiff stated.

“When the Ukrainian president did not immediately assent, President Trump withheld two official acts to induce the Ukrainian leader to comply — a head of state meeting and military funding. President Trump withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to a strategic partner at war with Russia to secure foreign help with his re-election, in other words, to cheat,” Schiff continued.

One other Home supervisor, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, a former Orlando police chief, charged that Trump’s private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was deeply concerned within the effort, citing the Home testimony of Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

She additionally famous former Nationwide Safety Adviser John Bolton’s description of the strain marketing campaign on Ukraine, the place he stated that Giuliani and Sondland had been executing a “drug deal.”

“Senators, as a former chief of police, I think it’s quite interesting that Ambassador Bolton categorized the corrupt scheme, the pressure campaign as ‘a drug deal,’ ” she stated, including: “The president was the center of this scheme.”

Trump, who was impeached final month on costs of abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress, denies any wrongdoing and plenty of of his fellow Republicans within the Senate say his habits doesn’t match the outline of “high crimes and misdemeanors” outlined within the Structure as a cause to oust a president.

The president and his authorized crew say there was no strain on Zelensky and that the Democrats’ case relies on rumour geared toward overturning Trump’s 2016 election win.

Trump is sort of sure to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, the place a two-thirds majority is required to take away him from workplace.

Throughout a break, GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas advised reporters he thought that Home Democratic managers had been getting repetitive.

“I think we’re already beginning to lose certainly the television audience and maybe the press to some extent, but certainly senators are struggling to try to see why we have to sit there, sit hearing the same arguments over and over and over and over again,” Cornyn stated.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced a crossword puzzle into the chamber to work on, and Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell might be seen nodding off earlier than snapping to consideration.

Schiff, in the meantime, saved speaking after 9:00 p.m. about Trump’s a number of public statements on Ukraine, the Bidens and corruption, which he displayed on video.

Others appeared bodily pained by the lengthy Dem presentation, which continues with one other eight hours every on each Thursday and Friday earlier than Trump’s attorneys have the identical 24 hours to make their case Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

Senators from each events obtained as much as stroll round and stretch their legs — together with Democrats Cory Booker of New Jersey, Tim Kaine of Virginia and Gary Peters of Michigan, together with GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.



North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis walked out for greater than 15 minutes as Demings addressed the Senate round 5 p.m.

GOP Sens. Mike Crapo and James Risch of Idaho — who was busted getting some shut-eye on Tuesday — had been additionally lacking from their seats for stretches.

Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow earlier questioned why Democrats wished extra paperwork and witness testimony after they already had sufficient info to current 24 hours of proof.

“We just went through two and a half hours of laying out their case to go with the 11 hours laying out their case last night. Unless he’s making it up, it seems like he’s got a lot of information, so proceed with your case,” Sekulow stated about Schiff’s opening assertion.

With Wires