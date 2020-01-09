“Demon Rule” In Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal, Says GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao stated persons are being restricted from elevating slogans in favour of Lord Ram in state

New Delhi:

A day after BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta was allegedly locked inside a room at Vishwa Bharati College in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, BJP chief GVL Narasimha Rao on Thursday hit out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleging that there’s a “demon rule” within the state.

“In West Bengal, we have been witnessing how democracy is repeatedly murdered. Gupta was confined in a room in order to prevent him from giving a speech in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). This signals not just some kind of military but a demon rule in West Bengal,” Mr Rao advised information company ANI.

He alleged that persons are being restricted from elevating slogans in favour of Lord Ram within the state.

“The public is not allowed to raise slogan in favour of Lord Ram and no procession was allowed for immersion of Goddess Durga idols. It is not even a marshal’s rule, it is a demon’s rule,” Mr Rao stated.

“Freedom of speech is only for people who speak in favour of violence and anti-national forces. Voices of nationalism are not allowed to be heard in West Bengal,” he added.

Citing varied incidents of violence in West Bengal, the BJP chief stated that “things have gone to an unimaginable and unacceptable level”.

“Every time when such misdeeds exceed a particular level, a God has to intervene. Thus, Mamata rule has to end very soon,” he stated.

On Wednesday, Mr Rao claimed that he was locked inside a room by a mob at Vishwa-Bharati College, the place he was addressing a gathering on the amended citizenship legislation.

“How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into a room now with mob outside,” he stated in a tweet.