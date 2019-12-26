Denied Free “Paan”, Man Bites Vendor’s Ear, Lips In UP

The accused hit the paan store proprietor with a stone (Representational)

Lucknow:

In a weird incident, a person bit the left ear and the decrease lip of a paan vendor in Uttar Pradesh state capital’s Alambagh space when the latter refused to provide him ‘paan with out paying cash.

The person Shalu, 28, a videographer by occupation, was arrested on Wednesday night time in Lucknow.

In line with police, the incident occurred late on Tuesday night time when the sufferer, Satyendra, was closing his paan store in Sujanpur.

Shalu walked as much as him and demanded a free paan. Satyendra refused and Shalu picked up a stone and hit him. He then bit Satyendra’s left ear. As the seller fell down groaning in ache, Shalu bit his decrease lip too earlier than fleeing.

Passers-by rushed a bleeding and unconscious Satyendra to hospital, the place his wounds have been dressed up.

Station Home Officer (SHO), Alambagh, AK Sahi stated a case had been registered towards Shalu, who is claimed to be an alcoholic.

For extra Lucknow tales, click on right here

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)