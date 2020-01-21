News

Denied Ticket For Delhi Polls, AAP MLA Surender Singh Quits Party

January 21, 2020
1 Min Read

Delhi Election: Denied Ticket To Contest Polls, AAP MLA Surender Singh Quits Party

Aam Aadmi Occasion legislator Surender Singh as we speak left his occasion after being denied a ballot ticket

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Occasion MLA Surender Singh, who was denied a ticket for the February eight Delhi meeting election, on Tuesday stated he has resigned from the occasion.

Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he stated, “Today, I’m sad and I’m giving my resignation from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).”

आज मैं दुखी होकर आम आदमी पार्टी से त्यागपत्र दे रहा हूँ @[email protected]@[email protected]/cZZ6igeVFJ

– Commando Surender Singh MLA (@AAPkaSurender) January 21, 2020

Feedback

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment