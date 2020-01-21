Denied Ticket For Delhi Polls, AAP MLA Surender Singh Quits Party

Aam Aadmi Occasion legislator Surender Singh as we speak left his occasion after being denied a ballot ticket

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Occasion MLA Surender Singh, who was denied a ticket for the February eight Delhi meeting election, on Tuesday stated he has resigned from the occasion.

Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he stated, “Today, I’m sad and I’m giving my resignation from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).”

आज मैं दुखी होकर आम आदमी पार्टी से त्यागपत्र दे रहा हूँ