Denise Richards and Neve Campbell have Wild Things reunion and joke we ‘picked up where we left off’

By Dan Heching For Dailymail.com

Printed: 19:25 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:52 EST, 23 January 2020

It has been a ‘wild’ 22 years since these two Hollywood hotties costarred in some of the risque crime thrillers of the day.

However on Thursday, no time in any respect had appeared to go by when Denise Richards, now a Actual Housewife, posted a candy snap along with her long-ago Wild Issues costar Neve Campbell to her Instagram account.

The picture exhibits Denise, 48, in a pink prime and ripped denims, arm-in-arm with Neve, 46, who wears an open black shirt and blazer paired with denim herself.

Wild no extra: On Thursday, Denise Richards posted a candy snap along with her long-ago Wild Issues costar Neve Campbell to her Instagram account

As a caption to the smiling picture, Denise wrote:

‘#tbt reunited with @nevecampbell a few month in the past signing autographs for followers. We couldn’t imagine we haven’t seen eachother for the reason that premiere…

‘Picked up the place we left off (nicely what I imply) reminisced about our time filming & shared tales about our children,’ she continued.

‘She’s as grounded & humble as I keep in mind,’ she mentioned admirably of her costar Campbell.

Dripping with sexiness: It has been a ‘wild’ 22 years since these two Hollywood hotties costarred in Wild Issues, some of the risque crime thrillers of the day

Signing: The pair signed movie posters, which Denise snapped to her IG account

‘One of many issues I really like in regards to the films & television exhibits I’ve labored on through the years as we transfer on to different tasks, our paths cross once more & it’s heartwarming to reconnect❤️ #wildthings,’ Denise concluded.

The ‘picked up the place we left off (nicely what I imply)’ parenthetical most absolutely refers back to the actresses’ well-known lesbian kiss within the movie, which on the time brought on fairly a sensation.

The 1998 movie, costarring Matt Dillon and Kevin Bacon, instructed a sensational story involving a highschool steering counselor and a conspiracy involving accusations of rape made in opposition to him by two feminine college students — who’re by no means what they appear.

Scandal within the making: The 1998 movie, costarring Matt Dillon and Kevin Bacon, instructed a sensational story involving a highschool steering counselor and a conspiracy involving accusations of rape made in opposition to him by two feminine college students

On the time, each Campbell and Richards had been huge ticket actresses in Tinseltown, with Neve coming off of the large hit that was the slasher movie Scream in 1996 in addition to starring on the favored TV present Social gathering Of 5.

Denise, for her half, had loved a breakout efficiency the 12 months prior in Starship Troopers, and would go on to play a Bond Woman in 1999’s The World is Not Sufficient.

Since then, in fact, Richards has loved a tenure on The Actual Housewives Of Beverly Hills, the tenth season of which is ready to premiere later this 12 months, and Neve is on monitor to once more play Sidney Prescott in sequel Scream 5, due in 2021.

Up and comers: On the time, each Campbell and Richards had been huge ticket actresses in Tinseltown, with Neve coming off of the large hit that was the slasher movie Scream in 1996 and Denise having fun with a breakout efficiency the 12 months prior in Starship Troopers