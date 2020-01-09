Denise Richards Reportedly ‘Walked Away’ From RHOBH After Her Lesbian Affair With Brandi Glanville Was Exposed! WHUT?!?

This Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills drama is so huge it spilled off the display and broke the present!

Let’s rewind a sec…

Again on December 29 our lady Brandi Glanville tweeted some critically dramatic messages, apparently to/about Denise Richards. She wrote:

I simply acquired “Denised” Critically bitch???? You wanna play- 1-blackmail is illegitimate

2-I’ve no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the web)

Three-slut shaming is soooooo final yr

On the time we had no concept what any of this was even about — however on Wednesday some present sources spilled the tea, and it’s piping scorching!

The rumor popped up this week that the rationale for the feud between Brandi and Denise was — get this — the 2 had a secret lesbian affair!

We perceive if all of the followers of Wild Issues have to take a minute.

In line with a brand new report from DailyMail.com, a number of manufacturing sources confirmed the illicit tryst led to the struggle!

Per one insider, the battle is as a result of Brandi “is upset that Denise lied to her”:

“Denise claimed to Brandi that she was in an open marriage, but she wasn’t and this has hurt Denise’s husband Aaron very much.”

Phrase is Brandi thought all this was on the up-and-up — as a result of that’s what Denise advised her — so she didn’t really feel ashamed about telling among the different ladies about it.

One present supply stated:

“It shocked everyone as Denise constantly boasts about how great her husband is, how much she loves him and how large his penis is. Clearly she got over his penis and went for something that was being offered on another menu.”

Denise and new hubby Aaron Phypers do appear to have a wholesome relationship — heck, she not too long ago claimed they’ve intercourse actually each single day!

Nevertheless, the guts needs what it needs. And different elements of the physique do, too.

In line with DM‘s sources, all of the drama got here to a head in late November throughout a solid journey to Rome. Apparently the entire gang was there: Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and even newbies Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

An insider says throughout some airing of soiled laundry in entrance of the RHOBH cameras, the solid “confronted Denise about the alleged nasty things she’d been saying about them.” Then it acquired REAL:

“Denise attempted to brush it off and act innocent, but then the women dropped a bombshell. They then confronted Denise about her affair with Brandi.”

The supply provides:

“The best thing was this was all done on camera and the show’s fans will get to see it all go down.”

That’s good — as a result of Bravo isn’t commenting, Denise’s rep flat-out DENIED the rumor of the affair, and Camille Grammer tweeted:

“The story isn’t true. It may play out this season.. I don’t know? She didn’t do anything with BG.”

Hmm…

Guess we’ll discover out what’s actually happening quickly sufficient. And it’ll additionally reply the query we at the moment are face with, which is whether or not Denise will ever be on the present once more! As a result of one supply claimed:

“Since the affair was exposed, Denise has basically walked away from the show. Everyone in Beverly Hills knows about it. It was the talk of Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party.”

Whoa! The supply defined:

“The cast of the show had just filmed a big cast party at Dorit and PK’s new home that they allegedly own, and afterwards headed to Kathy and Rick’s party. Denise was a no show at either and that’s when all of Beverly Hills found out.”

One other manufacturing insider commented:

“These are all key moments on the show that contractually she should be filming. Bravo should just step in and fire her as she’s not turning up for her job.”

Um, if she created probably the most dramatic season ever by dishonest on her husband with one other feminine solid member, she is DEFINITELY doing her job. We’d say even going above and past! LOLz!

Although we should always keep in mind there are actual emotions at stake right here if all that is true. As one supply says:

“I feel really sorry for Aaron as he is a good guy and Denise is crazy for thinking she could have an affair while filming a reality show and get away with it.”

Perhaps she determined actuality TV (and monogamy?) simply wasn’t a very good match for her in spite of everything.

However is Denise actually fleeing the warmth by leaving the Hills fully?? Present-wise stays to be seen, however geographically for positive. She posted on IG Sunday she was heading to Europe for an “exciting project.” So she for positive isn’t filming RHOBH. And now we have the general public file of Brandi being pissed. So one thing is happening.

Is Bravo simply making an attempt to maintain spoilers for the brand new season quiet? Are they really behind these leaks of their scorching upcoming storyline?

What do YOU take into consideration these wild new rumors??

