Dense Fog In Delhi, Adjoining Areas For Next 3 Days: Weather Office

Delhi and its adjoining areas will even obtain chilly waves for the following two days (Representational)

New Delhi:

Dense fog at remoted pockets could be very prone to prevail over the nationwide capital and its adjoining areas throughout the subsequent three days, India Meteorological Division mentioned.

“Dense fog at isolated pockets likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next three days and over north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim and Odisha during next two days and over northeastern India during next 4-5 days and abate thereafter,” climate division mentioned in a tweet.

Based on the climate forecast company, chilly day situations are prone to prevail over northern India throughout the subsequent two days.

“Due to the favourable meteorological conditions Cold day to severe cold day conditions in many pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next two days and at isolated pockets for subsequent 2 days and abate from these regions from December 31,” learn one other tweet of climate workplace.

Delhi and its adjoining areas are additionally prone to obtain chilly wave throughout subsequent two days. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail can also be very seemingly at remoted locations over Sikkim.

Northwest and Central India are prone to expertise pretty widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with hailstorm at remoted locations throughout 31st December, 2019-January 1, 2020, and over east India on January 2, 2020.