Dense Fog In Delhi, Flight Operations Hit

A layer of fog engulfs the nationwide capital early this morning. (ANI)

New Delhi:

A thick blanket of fog engulfed the nationwide capital early this morning affecting flight operations as visibility dropped drastically. Circumstances on the town roads had been no completely different as automobiles had been seen shifting at low speeds with emergency lights on.

“The visibility was nearly zero. I had to switch on emergency lights of my car as I commuted for work,” mentioned Anuj Srivastava, who works at a agency in Noida, close to Delhi. He mentioned it took him shut to 2 hours to achieve his office, which is round 30 kms from his residence in west Delhi.

Mahesh Palawat, a high official at climate company Skymet Climate, a non-public forecaster, tweeted that visibility at Palam airport was under 100 metres.

Vistara has additionally requested its passengers to examine up to date standing of their flights earlier than leaving for airport.

Town is more likely to witness reasonable to-dense fog for the following 48 hours, India Meteorological Division (IMD) mentioned. The dense fog has been attributed to the incessant rains and hailstorm throughout the northern plains.

The air pollution ranges within the nationwide capital decreased barely on Friday, a day after the town witnessed widespread rains. The general air high quality index stood at 265 at four pm.

An AQI between Zero-50 is taken into account “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”.