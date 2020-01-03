Dense Fog, Power Outage Ground Flights At Nepal’s International Airport

Visibility had slumped to 1200 metres leading to cancellations at Nepal airport (File)

Kathmandu:

Flight operations have been halted at Nepal’s sole Worldwide airport in Kathmandu on Friday attributable to adversarial climate situations and an influence outage, an airport official stated.

The visibility on the Tribhuvan Worldwide Airport in Kathmandu slumped to 1200 metres on Friday afternoon as a result of dense fog, airport official Devendra KC instructed ANI.

A number of flights to and from different home airports within the Himalayan nation have been additionally disrupted attributable to poor visibility since Friday morning.