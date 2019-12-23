'Dented In Haryana, Denied In Maharashtra...': P Chidambaram Jabs BJP

The BJP isn’t unbeatable, P Chidambaram stated (File)

After the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance scored a giant win within the Jharkhand Meeting election on Monday, former Union Minister P Chidambaram took a swipe on the BJP.

“Dented in Haryana, Denied in Maharashtra, Defeated in Jharkhand. That is the story of the BJP in 2019. All non-BJP parties must raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution of India,” he tweeted, after traits urged that the alliance will cross the bulk mark within the 81-seat meeting.

The BJP, which had bought a transparent majority within the Haryana election in 2014, needed to take help from debutante Dushyant Chautala to type authorities. In Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis had taken oath as Chief Minister, however needed to resign after failing to muster sufficient numbers; the Shiv Sena then shaped authorities in alliance with Sharad Pawar’s NCP and the Congress.

Two years in the past the BJP almost managed 70 per cent of the states. The social gathering, nevertheless, has misplaced Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and now Jharkhand.

Mr Chidambaram, who was launched on bail earlier this month after spending 106 days in jail within the INX media case, attended the DMK’s rally in opposition to the citizenship legislation in Chennai, and stated the BJP isn’t unbeatable.

“The BJP is not unbeatable. If all opposition parties rally together and understand the dangers faced by the country and come together; surely the BJP can be defeated and the BJP will be defeated in future elections also,” he was quoted by information company PTI as saying.

In Jharkhand, the JMM has gained 30 seats and the Congress 15. The alliance is forward in 12 different seats whereas the BJP is trailing with 25.

The BJP has conceded its defeat. “The party respects the mandate of the people of Jharkhand,” BJP chief and Residence Minister Amit Shah tweeted.