Dentists, vets and zookeepers put 30-stone Siberian tiger to sleep for root canal surgery

That is the unbelievable second a 30-stone Siberian tiger was put to sleep for some much-needed dental therapy.

The large predator was anaethetised for a four-and-a-half hour root canal operation on one in every of his big fangs at Knowsley Safari in Prescot, Merseyside.

Vet Jen Quayle exhibits 11-year-old Kuzma stretched out on an working desk whereas dentists work to alleviate the damaged root in one in every of his four-inch-long canines.

Footage exhibits the massive cat wrapped in a cover with bubble wrap on his pads to maintain his physique temperature regulated all through the process.

Siberian tiger Kuzma is wrapped in a cover on the working desk at Knowsley Safari in Prescot, Merseyside, whereas he undergoes a root canal operation

Throughout the four-and-a-half hour operation Kuzma was placed on a drip to maintain fluids up and had tubes stretching down his throat

Vet Jen Quale ensures Kuzma is underneath the anaesthetic throughout the prolonged process to stop the foundation canal turning into contaminated

The video exhibits a close-up of Kuzma’s mouth which present his terrifying fangs and tubes stretching down his throat as a workforce of of 13 dentists, vets and zoo-keepers work on the tiger.

Within the footage, Ms Quale describes how Kuzma is on a drip to assist his very important organs whereas he’s underneath anesthetic.

Kuzma required therapy after a routine examination uncovered a lot of points together with his enamel.

He was put underneath anaesthetic and given an x-ray, which revealed he had a damaged root in one in every of his four-inch-long canines.

The tooth was eliminated to stop any additional ache and cease Kuzma getting an an infection sooner or later.

One among Kuzma’s big pads which had been wrapped in bubble wrap to maintain his temperature regulated all through the operation

Open vast! Dentists and vets stretch open the mouth of the 30-stone tiger as tubes stretch down his mouth whereas he undergoes the process

Kuzma is wrapped up in a cover on a haystack as vets function on him. The tiger required therapy after a routine examination uncovered a lot of points together with his enamel

An x-ray displaying the foundation canal which required pressing therapy to stop additional an infection. Ms Quale mentioned: ‘Tiger’s enamel are a bit like icebergs. The tooth that you just see above the gum is simply a part of the story

Two specialist veterinary dentists, a veterinary anaesthetist, dental nurse, radiographer and eight skilled carnivore keepers got here collectively to carry out the surgical procedure.

Vet Jen Quayle mentioned: ‘We’re usually checking on Kuzma’s well being and welfare and a routine examination revealed the necessity for therapy on his enamel.

‘The process concerned loads of preparation. The anaesthetic retains Kuzma comfy and meant the therapy could possibly be carried out safely.’

She added: ‘Tiger’s enamel are a bit like icebergs. The tooth that you just see above the gum is simply a part of the story.

‘The canine tooth’s root runs a lot deeper into the gum and in a tiger, as a lot as two thirds of the tooth is hidden contained in the jawbone.

‘The process meant we did not must resort to extra intrusive surgical procedure, whereas relieving Kuzma of any ache and making it rather more comfy for him throughout mealtimes.’

Ms Quayle mentioned Kuzma has responded ‘very well’ to the process.

He’s one in every of three Siberian tigers which might be discovered on Knowsley Safari’s distinctive Tiger Path, a 107,639 sq. toes, Russian-inspired pure reserve.

Kuzma arrived on the park final summer season and employees are hopeful he’ll breed with females as a part of conservation efforts.

Siberian tigers, present in chilly and distant areas of Russia and China, are thought-about ‘endangered’, with solely round 500 in existence.