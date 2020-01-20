Denver airport among top three in the U.S. for guns seized by TSA

Extra weapons have been found at Denver Worldwide Airport in 2019 than at nearly another airport within the nation — solely Dallas and Atlanta topped Denver’s depend.

Transportation Safety Administration officers in Denver discovered 140 weapons at airport safety checkpoints throughout 2019, whereas officers in Atlanta found 323 and officers in Dallas discovered 217, based on statistics launched by the company.

Throughout the nation, TSA detected four,432 weapons in passengers’ carry-on luggage at 278 airports. That’s probably the most weapons found by the company in any 12 months because the the TSA was based in 2001, and is a 5 % improve over the variety of weapons present in 2018, based on the company.

The highest airports for gun discoveries are additionally a number of the busiest in the USA when it comes to arriving and departing flights, based on the Federal Aviation Administration. Atlanta was the second busiest within the nation with greater than 904,000 flights, Dallas the third with 720,000 flights, and Denver the fifth busiest with 640,000 flights.

Houston, the eighth busiest airport, noticed the fourth highest variety of weapons found in 2019 at 138, adopted by Phoenix, the 14th busiest airport, with 132 weapons.

DIA routinely ranks among the many high airports for gun seizures. There have been 126 weapons found at DIA in 2018, 118 weapons found in 2017, and 98 in 2016.

By means of November of 2019, DIA noticed greater than 63.2 million passengers go by means of.