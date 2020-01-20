Denver attorney accuses Johnstown mental health hospital of “racketeering” in lawsuit

A Denver-based lawyer has filed a lawsuit in opposition to the dad or mum firm of the Clear View Behavioral Well being heart in Johnstown wherein he accuses the ability of racketeering, fraud, negligence, false imprisonment and outrageous conduct.

The motion follows greater than a yr of reporting by Contact7 Investigates into critical accusations in opposition to the 92-bed psychological well being hospital. The stories have been adopted by 5 state and federal investigations and a prison investigation by the Colorado Legal professional Normal’s workplace.

Final June, the Colorado Division of Public Well being and Atmosphere (CDPHE), introduced it was transferring to revoke the hospital’s license. An administrative legislation choose is scheduled to rule on CDPHE’s request in Might.

“It’s abusive, said Jerome “J” Reinan, the lawyer who filed the lawsuit final month. “Never seen anything like this.”

Reinan represents Angelo Scolari, who claims hospital directors saved him on the facility longer than wanted in January 2018 and believes their motivation was to maximise earnings from his insurance coverage supplier.

