Denver Beer Co. unveils plans for new taproom, huge patio on South Downing Street

A brewing firm that has been within the heart of its namesake metropolis’s love affair with beer for nearly a decade is including one other playground the place its prospects can take pleasure in some suds.

Denver Beer Co. unveiled plans final week for a 3rd brewery and taproom. Set to debut someday this summer time, the brand new location shall be at 2425 S. Downing St. within the metropolis’s suburban Rosedale neighborhood, close to Harvard Gulch Park and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Taking on the area beforehand occupied by brunch spot Maddie’s Restaurant, the brand new outpost shall be extra of a beer advanced than a standard taproom.

One constructing on the property will home the tasting room and a restaurant. One other, smaller constructing (about 750-square ft) will host one other eating possibility. Outdoors, there shall be about 10,000 sq. ft of patio area. Renderings offered by Denver Beer Co. present the patio populated with lengthy picnic tables and different seating areas and a grassy or turf-covered area. Eating ideas are but to be decided, in line with final week’s press launch.

“We hope this new taproom will become a community gathering place and hub for the surrounding south Denver neighborhoods including Platt Park, South Wash Park, DU area, and Harvard Gulch areas,” Denver Beer Co. co-founder Patrick Crawford stated in a press release. “The space will be welcoming for all as it will have family-friendly play spaces and food, yard games, and communal tables for hanging with friends after work or on the weekends.”

Courtesy of Denver Beer Co. A rendering of Denver Beer Co’s forthcoming third brewery and taproom on South Downing Road. The challenge will characteristic almost 10,000 sq. ft of outside patio area.

Identified for signature beers together with its Graham Cracker Porter and Princess Yum Yum Raspberry Kolsch, Denver Beer Co. debuted in 2011. Its authentic taproom at 1695 Platte St. has change into a haven for beer lovers, cyclists, runners and others within the metropolis’s Decrease Highland space. In the summertime of 2017, the corporate opened a taproom in a former automobile dealership in Olde City Arvada.

Worldwide structure and design agency Gensler and Denver-based Spectrum Common Contractors, the identical crew that labored on the Arvada location, shall be main the brand new challenge.

As soon as open, the Downing Road location could have a devoted brewing crew and create unique beers, in line with the information launch. These persons are anticipated to collaborate with brewers throughout the corporate, together with these at its manufacturing and canning facility, Canworks. In whole, the ability will create 15 new jobs, in line with Denver Beer Co.