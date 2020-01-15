Denver breakfast and lunch spot Onefold to open second location near Union Station this summer

Cyrus McCrimmon, The Denver Put up file Onefold’s storefront off East 18th Avenue in downtown Denver.

New uber-luxury residence tower the Pullman is predicted to welcome its first residents subsequent month. Its first business tenant gained’t be far behind, and it’ll come bearing breakfast burritos to feed these residents and another hungry people in Denver’s Union Station neighborhood.

Greystar, the developer behind the 13-story, 168-unit Pullman, introduced Tuesday it has tapped eclectic Metropolis Park West restaurant Onefold to open a second location contained in the constructing at 1959 Wewatta St.

“We can’t wait to have Onefold as our first retail tenant at The Pullman,” Greystar director of growth and design Ned Dodington stated in a press release. “Residents and neighbors will love the restaurant’s casual hospitality, as well as its simple homestyle food made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.”

Andy Cross, The Denver Put up The Pullman residences close to Union Station are pictured on Nov. 13, 2019.

Onefold, ranked as one in all The Denver Put up’s high brunch spots, is thought for its distinctive, family-inspired fare and drinks that vary from cocktails to Vietnamese espresso. The unique location will formally flip 5 years previous in February, proprietor Mark Nery stated.

The menu on the second location would be the similar, Nery stated, save for the probabilities created by having room for an espresso machine. And he might be going for a similar intimate vibe inside regardless of the Wewatta area being thrice greater than the previous Quiznos sub store Onefold occupies at 1420 E. 18th Ave. — three,000 sq. toes versus 1,000 sq. toes.

It was Onefold’s tight quarters that motivated the thought of increasing within the first place. On a great day with the patio open, Nery estimates it has about 40 seats.

“We just ran out of space at our current location,” he stated. “We just needed more. We needed more space to put the extra customers.”

The Pullman’s one-, two- and three-bedroom residences begin at $2,785 monthly. Within the vein of different Greystar tasks in Denver, it provides high-end finishes and facilities to go together with its high-dollar rents, together with quartz counters and customized cupboards in every unit and an eight,000-square-foot rooftop pool space with towel service.

Onefold is predicted to open for enterprise on Wewatta this summer time.