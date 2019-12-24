Denver City Council passes bag fee, Mayor Hancock expected to sign into law

The Denver Metropolis Council unanimously handed a invoice Monday which might require retail shops to cost clients 10 cents for every single-use plastic or paper bag they use.

Having handed its second and closing vote, the measure now heads to the desk of a supportive Mayor Michael Hancock. Within the doubtless occasion that the brand new legislation is enacted, the charges will start in July, banding Denver with at the very least 13 different cities in Colorado with comparable charges or bans.

The charges are supposed to scale back the variety of plastic luggage Denver companies hand out annually, encouraging re-usable containers and lowering town’s environmental footprint.

Different Colorado cities started enacting charges or bans as early as 2013 and San Francisco was the primary metropolis within the nation to ban plastic luggage in 2007.

The charges have been first broached in Denver in 2013 by Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, although Hancock threatened to veto the measure. On the time, the mayor stated he believed the charges would have price Denver’s low-income residents disproportionately greater than others, spokeswoman Theresa Marchetta has stated.

As a substitute, Hancock most well-liked — and nonetheless prefers — a ban as a result of it could set off a one-time price for patrons reasonably than recurring expenses. His views developed, partly, as a result of a portion of the charges would go towards distributing reusable luggage, Marchetta stated.

Denver would acquire 60% of the money introduced in by the charges, setting the cash apart for training, outreach and to supply clients reusable luggage, the invoice says. The shops would preserve the remainder as a approach of offsetting any prices they incur whereas imposing the brand new legislation.

For the reason that charges have been reintroduced, help has been widespread amongst native officers, residents and clients, although a number of have opposed the measure.

Whereas Denver is late to the sport now, council members have stated they hope the brand new legislation launches town into a brand new, progressive period. Styrofoam and straws may very well be subsequent within the crosshairs, they are saying.