Plans for metropolis of Denver workers to increase into the highest flooring of The Denver Publish constructing downtown died Monday night time with a tie vote from the Metropolis Council.

The proposed almost 10-year sublease with DP Media Community LLC would have allowed the town to make use of the 11-story constructing’s high flooring at a value of $9.9 million. Council members against the sublease voiced issues about the associated fee and a scarcity of planning on the town’s half.

It’s not but clear if Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration plans to alter the proposal and resubmit it for the council’s approval, spokesperson Theresa Marchetta stated. If the proposal is resubmitted, it should move by way of committee once more earlier than reaching the total council for a vote.

Councilwoman Jamie Torres, the tie-breaking vote, was absent from Monday’s assembly and couldn’t be reached for remark Tuesday on her place.