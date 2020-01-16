Denver communications company teams up with Boeing on technology called a “game changer”

A Denver firm is teaming up with aerospace large Boeing on the subsequent step in improvement of its know-how for ultra-fast, wi-fi communications.

BridgeComm Inc., previously BridgeSat, is teaming up with Boeing HorizonX Ventures, the ventures arm of Boeing that invests in and works with startups. BridgeComm CEO Barry Matsumori stated Wednesday the 2 corporations are collaborating on know-how in optical wi-fi communications that Boeing calls “a game changer.”

Boeing HorizonX invested in BridgeComm in 2018 and accredited an settlement to work collectively.

“Since that time, we’ve been working together on various ideas,” Matsumori stated. “This step is to work with Boeing, take what we’ve developed as a base and start targeting not only further development, but also look at where can applications that Boeing has interest in be developed.”

BridgeComm, began in 2015, has developed wi-fi know-how utilizing beams of sunshine, or lasers, to transmit knowledge from level to level. Matsumori stated the optical wi-fi know-how could be utilized to floor, air and area communications.

The corporate is engaged on what it calls a “one-to-many” course of. The method entails beaming knowledge to a number of totally different factors, hitting a number of receivers on the identical time and offering quick, safe transmissions, Matsumori stated.

“Traditionally, optical communications using lasers is a one-to-one relationship. A source generates a laser beam that goes to a target. It’s a very narrow beam. It only hits the intended user,” Matsumori stated.

The know-how BridgeComm is growing is meant to mix the capabilities of radio frequency — hitting a number of totally different targets — with the advantages of optic communications, pace and safety. The objective is to supply an possibility for high-speed connections in areas the place the radio-frequency spectrum is restricted or congested, the corporate stated.

“The speed needed to support all the data that we all consume is only going in one direction and that’s up,” Matsumori stated. “The networks we all work with all need more and more capability.”

The know-how that Boeing and BridgeComm are growing is “a game changer for businesses and other organizations that need the ultra-fast, ultra-reliable connectivity that will complement traditional radio frequency systems,” Bruce Chesley, senior director of technique for Boeing’s House and Launch enterprise, stated in an announcement.

BridgeComm, which has about 20 workers, has constructed floor stations in California and Qatar to help satellite tv for pc corporations offering laser-based broadband providers.