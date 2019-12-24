Denver could have first snowless December in 113 years

After an autumn stuffed with seemingly neverending rounds of early season snowfall, December has been unusually tranquil alongside the Entrance Vary. If this snow-free streak continues, this snow-less December stretch might find yourself within the historical past books.

By means of Sunday, Denver hadn’t seen any measurable snowfall to date this month at both its official local weather web site at Denver Worldwide Airport or on the previous Stapleton Airport local weather web site. Denver hasn’t had a snow-less December since 1906, certainly one of solely two snow-free Decembers within the metropolis’s recorded historical past. Denver’s different snow-free December was in 1905.

Whereas it’s nonetheless far too early to depend out any measurable snow in Denver this month — this weekend in all probability holds the perfect probability for any throughout northeast Colorado — general traits are pointing to southern Colorado receiving the majority of the moisture over the ultimate week of the yr.

A near-miss snow occasion earlier this month introduced a dusting of snow to town correct and accumulating snow south of Denver, however in any other case, it’s been a reasonably constantly delicate and dry December.

After an unusually chilly October and November, December was working four.1 levels above common to date this month in Denver, by Saturday. That quantity will possible improve with one other comparatively delicate week on faucet for the Entrance Vary, though temperatures are anticipated to drop again nearer to common after highs within the 60s on Monday.

One of the best probability for moisture is that this weekend, however as of Sunday evening, laptop forecast fashions have been nonetheless in disagreement concerning the weekend’s timing and potential snow probabilities. Nevertheless, storms have typically trended south of city to date this month — a pattern that would depart Denver shut out from December snowfall for the primary time since Theodore Roosevelt was president.