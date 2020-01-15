Denver councilman proposes pit bull probation to replace ban

A Denver Metropolis Councilman is proposing to permit pit bulls as soon as extra within the metropolis, albeit on a type of probation.

Denver enacted a ban in 1989 after a number of high-profile assaults, however subsequent week Councilman Chris Herndon will suggest to let pit bull house owners — or potential house owners — apply with Denver Animal Safety for a “breed-restricted license.”

Herndon stated he grew up with rottweilers, which additionally typically obtain dangerous reputations. There aren’t any dangerous breeds, he added, solely dangerous house owners.

Banning breeds outright solely drives house owners into the shadows, which is unsafe, he stated.

“Most people will agree that there are pits right now within the city and county of Denver, but we don’t know how many and we don’t know where they are,” Herndon stated. “This bill will allow us to know how many and where they are.”

The applying would require the identify and handle of the proprietor, two emergency contacts, an outline of the canine and proof the pit bull is microchipped and correctly vaccinated, in response to the proposal, offered to The Denver Submit by Herndon’s workplace.

If there aren’t any assaults, cases of animal cruelty, combating or different issues with a registered canine for 3 years, the restricted license can be eliminated and the pit bull can be licensed in the identical method as every other breed, the invoice says.

House owners can be restricted to 2 pit bulls per house, need to pay an annual charge and required to inform animal safety if the canine escapes, bites or dies or if the proprietor strikes, the invoice says.

“We’re at a place now where it’s time to have this conversation,” Herndon stated. “Let’s put something in place … that will make our city safer.”

Aurora, Lone Tree, Louisville and Commerce Metropolis additionally ban the breed, and the Aurora Metropolis Council can be discussing whether or not to alter its regulation. Fortress Rock’s City Council repealed its ban in 2018.

An try and put a repeal on Denver’s municipal poll in 2016 failed.