Denver deputy was racing while driving prison transport van on I-25, state police say

A Denver Sheriff Division deputy driving a van stuffed with prisoners will face legal expenses after authorities say he raced with a pickup truck on Interstate 25 on Thursday.

Deputy James Grimes can be cited for reckless driving, reckless endangerment and rushing, the Colorado State Patrol mentioned in an announcement Monday.

He was transporting three prisoners round midday Thursday when a bystander known as 911 to report pink truck and a silver van had been presumably racing, weaving dangerously out and in of site visitors.

State patrol stopped each autos. The motive force of the pickup truck, 27-year-old Daniel Franklin, was additionally arrested on suspicion that he was driving underneath the affect, in line with police.