Denver dispensary burglaries hit a 3-year high in 2019

Police are investigating a string of armed robberies of metro-area dispensaries in December because the variety of break-ins at Denver marijuana companies hit a three-year excessive in 2019.

Dispensaries within the metropolis reported 5 robberies and 122 burglaries final yr, in line with the Denver Police Division. Each offenses elevated barely from 2018, when Denver marijuana companies reported one theft and 120 burglaries.

Total, crimes associated to the marijuana business accounted for zero.30% of Denver’s complete offenses reported in 2018, the most recent yr knowledge was accessible, in line with the police division.

Housebreaking of managed substances, a category 2 felony, is the commonest kind of crime within the marijuana business, stated Denver police Cmdr. James Henning, of the division’s investigative division, including that criminals primarily goal dispensaries and hashish grows.

“It’s like cash in hand,” Henning stated. In Colorado, “marijuana at wholesale price is going for $1,200 per pound… but if you take that same pound of marijuana to the East Coast, it’s worth $3,000 to $3,500.”

John Goutell, basic counsel for Frosted Leaf, stated the dispensary’s three Denver areas have been burglarized after hours eight occasions since 2014. However a theft at its Cherry Creek location on Dec. Three, during which 4 males held two workers at gunpoint, alerts an escalation.

Police imagine these suspects are linked to 6 dispensary robberies within the Denver space.

“With all the stories that have been published about reaching certain tax collection milestones — you hear about a billion dollars collected — there’s this misconception there will be piles of money at these places if they come in,” Goutell stated, including that the robbers final month obtained away with lower than $10,000 in money and merchandise.

Crime hasn’t all the time been so prevalent. Between 2016 and 2017, the variety of marijuana burglaries was sliced in half, from 169 incidents to 83. Throughout that point, Denver police made some extent to work with the business on preventative safety measures, resembling safety digital camera placement and the kind of locks used, Henning stated.

Frosted Leaf beefed up safety following the December theft, however Goutell believes it’ll take greater than that to curb the issue. Dispensary workers are “absolutely” frightened there will probably be one other stickup and a few are contemplating leaving the business due to the risk, he stated.

“We probably won’t see any relief in these kinds of robberies until these businesses aren’t forced to deal only in cash,” Goutell stated.

Shifting away from being a cash-only business isn’t a pipe dream. In September, the U.S. Home of Representatives handed the SAFE Banking Act, which might give authorized marijuana operations entry to banking providers. Authored by Colorado Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada, the invoice was just lately mentioned by the Senate Banking Committee and legislators are hopeful it will likely be signed into regulation this yr.