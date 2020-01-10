Denver doctor pleads guilty to covertly filming naked children during medical exams

Doximity.com Justin Neisler

A Denver physician will resist 30 years in jail for secretly filming kids throughout medical exams whereas they have been undressed.

Dr. Justin Neisler, 31, pleaded responsible Thursday in federal court docket to manufacturing of kid pornography. Investigators discovered that Neisler filmed 16 of his sufferers, 14 of whom have been kids, court docket paperwork present. The youngest youngster filmed was 9 years outdated.

Legislation enforcement started investigating Neisler in November 2018 after the social media web site Tumblr reported to the Nationwide Middle for Lacking and Exploited Kids that somebody with a Denver IP deal with was importing sexually specific movies of kids, court docket paperwork present. On Nov. 2, the middle contacted the Colorado Springs Police Division’s Web Crimes Towards Kids Unit in regards to the tip.

Legislation enforcement on March 13 served a search warrant on Neisler’s dwelling and located youngster pornography on his cellphone and different digital gadgets. Legislation enforcement then arrested Neisler. FBI investigators later discovered about 6,600 pictures and 1,725 movies depicting youngster pornography Neisler had downloaded to his cellphone, in line with the information launch.

Neisler informed investigator that he secretly used his cellular phone and a pen geared up with a tiny digicam to movie sufferers whereas they have been undressed for medical examinations. The physician would then watch the movies at dwelling for his personal sexual gratification, he stated. Neisler informed investigators that he usually filmed kids between 9 and 11 years outdated as a result of they have been sufficiently old that their mother and father wouldn’t be within the room with them for a wellness examination, court docket paperwork present.

Legislation enforcement don’t consider that Neisler shared the movies he recorded of his sufferers, in line with the paperwork.

Neisler informed investigators that he began youngster pornography when he was 11 years outdated, court docket paperwork present. He stated that in highschool he secretly filmed different teenagers in locker rooms. He stated that he by no means sexually assaulted his sufferers however did movie them, as lately as February 2019 at a Centura Well being clinic.

Neisler labored at St. Anthony North Household Drugs – 84th clinic in Westminster, and Centura Well being fired Neisler from his household residency after his arrest. A hospital spokeswoman beforehand stated Neisler labored on the clinic for lower than 9 months earlier than his arrest. He beforehand labored at Rose Drugs Residency Clinic as a resident with the College of Colorado Faculty of Drugs and in addition briefly labored at Denver Well being.

Neisler’s medical license was suspended March 28 and remained suspended Friday.

“There are few violations of trust worse than when a doctor takes advantage of a child in the exam room for his own sexual gratification,” U.S. Lawyer for Colorado Jason Dunn stated in a information launch asserting the plea deal. “Thankfully, Dr. Neisler was caught and will never again be in a position to harm children under the guise of helping them.”

Neisler faces between 15 and 30 years in federal jail and a most advantageous of $250,000 for the cost. He will probably be sentenced on Could 22 and prosecutors will advocate a 25-year sentence, in line with court docket paperwork.