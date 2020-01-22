Denver East crushes Kennedy in lopsided win

The Denver East Angels simply defeated Kennedy by a rating of 68-5 on Tuesday.

Denver East was paced in scoring by Helen Moses who accounted for 20 factors whereas additionally amassing two rebounds. Stella Rollo and Rhae Schulz additionally had productive outings contributing 12 factors and 10 factors, respectively.

Kennedy will play host to Regis Groff, whereas Denver East will journey to play Denver South.

Kennedy has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.



