News

Denver East crushes Kennedy in lopsided win

January 23, 2020
1 Min Read

The Denver East Angels simply defeated Kennedy by a rating of 68-5 on Tuesday.

Denver East was paced in scoring by Helen Moses who accounted for 20 factors whereas additionally amassing two rebounds. Stella Rollo and Rhae Schulz additionally had productive outings contributing 12 factors and 10 factors, respectively.

Kennedy will play host to Regis Groff, whereas Denver East will journey to play Denver South.

Kennedy has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Publish at this time

This story was created with know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is obtainable.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment