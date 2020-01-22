News

Denver East triumphs in strong showing over Kennedy

January 23, 2020
1 Min Read

The Denver East Angels simply put away Kennedy by a rating of 124-63 on Tuesday.

Kennedy was lead in scoring by Ezekiel Estrada who put up 38 factors, whereas additionally recording 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Donavyn Archuleta had a superb evening, recording 9 factors, two rebounds and two assists.

Subsequent up for every group, Kennedy will keep house and play Regis Groff, whereas Denver East will journey to play Pomona.

Denver East has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up right this moment

This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is offered.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment