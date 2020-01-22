Denver East triumphs in strong showing over Kennedy

The Denver East Angels simply put away Kennedy by a rating of 124-63 on Tuesday.

Kennedy was lead in scoring by Ezekiel Estrada who put up 38 factors, whereas additionally recording 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Donavyn Archuleta had a superb evening, recording 9 factors, two rebounds and two assists.

Subsequent up for every group, Kennedy will keep house and play Regis Groff, whereas Denver East will journey to play Pomona.

Denver East has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.



This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is offered.