Denver man held for investigation of murder claims self defense

A 34-year-old Denver man being held for investigation of first-degree homicide for capturing one other particular person in a dispute over cash is claiming self protection, in accordance with a Denver Police Division possible trigger assertion.

Shon A. Medina is being held with out bond in reference to the Friday capturing at a house within the 1400 block of Yosemite Road. One man was killed and one other injured. The victims, who haven’t been recognized, are twins, mentioned Jay Casillas, a Denver police spokesman.

When police and firefighters arrived on the scene they discovered a lifeless man simply contained in the door. The person had been shot within the head, the police assertion mentioned. Police discovered a shell casing within the stairwell and a gun holster and a shell casing in an alley.

Police later discovered the injured twin, who was affected by a number of gunshot wounds, at a restaurant within the 8800 block of East Colfax Avenue.

The surviving twin informed police that he and his brother went to the house on Yosemite Road to gather cash owed from a copper recycling deal, the police assertion mentioned. Medina, who opened the entrance door, started arguing with the 2 males. The argument become a combat and pictures had been fired.

Later that evening, Medina’s father referred to as police from his Aurora residence and mentioned that his son shot somebody in self protection. The person, whose identify was redacted from the assertion, mentioned his son and daughter-in-law had been assaulted, the assertion mentioned.

Police met Medina on the caller’s residence and took him to a hospital for therapy for lacerations, the police assertion mentioned.

The lady, who was recognized as Medina’s spouse, informed police that when her husband opened the entrance door on Yosemite road, two males entered and mentioned they might kill everybody within the residence, the assertion mentioned. Medina fought with one of many intruders, who then pulled out a gun, she informed police.