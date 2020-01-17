Denver man under investigation for arson, burglary after allegedly starting fire in Lakewood apartment building

A Denver man has been taken into custody after he allegedly busted via the partitions of a number of flats and began a fireplace within the constructing as he tried to flee from police.

Supplied by Lakewood police Jacob Joseph Medina

Jacob Joseph Medina, 35, is being held for investigation of eight crimes, together with first-degree arson, second-degree housebreaking and felony mischief, in keeping with a information launch from the Lakewood Police Division.

The Metro West SWAT unit responded Wednesday to reviews of a person in an condo complicated on the 1700 block of Kendall Avenue, in keeping with the information launch. Medina, who was beforehand needed on felony warrants out of Denver, allegedly broke into a number of flats within the complicated by busting via the partitions when he realized the police have been there to arrest him. After the complicated was evacuated, Medina barricaded himself inside an condo and is suspected of beginning a fireplace.

SWAT negotiators persuaded Medina to return out. He’s being held on the Downtown Detention Middle

Medina was beforehand needed for theft, drug possession and failure to go away premises, in keeping with Lakewood police.