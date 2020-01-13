Denver police arrest woman in connection with hit and run on Sheridan Boulevard

A 63-year-old girl is being held for investigation of leaving the scene of an accident in reference to successful and run crash that left one other individual critically injured.

Barbara Williams was launched from the Downtown Detention Heart on a $5,000 bond after being taken into custody Friday, in accordance with Denver Sheriff Division information.

Williams is accused of placing a person Friday close to the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and West 48th Avenue. The driving force of a silver Ford Explorer who hit the person left the scene.

Nonetheless, a witness obtained the Ford Explorer’s license plate quantity and known as police, in accordance with a Denver Police Division possible trigger assertion. Police issued an alert for the Explorer and police later situated it and Williams.

The witness later recognized Williams as the driving force in a photograph lineup, the police assertion stated.

The sufferer was a Colorado Division of Transportation worker, in accordance with a press release from CDOT. He was working within the space and used a crosswalk outdoors of a piece zone to cross close to Sheridan and 48th the place he was struck. He was taken to a Denver hospital with critical accidents, the place he stays in important situation.