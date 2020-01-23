Denver police have resumed enforcing camping ban

The Denver Police Division resumed its enforcement of town’s controversial city tenting ban three weeks to the day after it halted enforcement as a precautionary measure.

Officers have carried out 14 road checks for unauthorized tenting, contacting 25 folks, since enforcement resumed Friday, a Denver Police Division spokesperson mentioned in an electronic mail. No written warnings or citations have been issued and officers have made no arrests.

The halt got here Dec. 27, when Denver County Courtroom Decide Johnny C. Barajas dismissed a homeless man’s ticket for violating the ban, saying the regulation quantities to merciless and weird punishment.

Requested whether or not protocol for imposing the ordinance has modified in current weeks, the spokesperson mentioned, “Our officers are aware of the sensitivity around the ordinance and approach those they are contacting with respect and dignity while trying to connect them with services.”

The Denver metropolis lawyer’s workplace has appealed Barajas’ ruling and pledged to defend the ban.