Denver police investigating homicide at Jewel and Cherry

Denver Police are investigating a murder after a person was shot Thursday evening at Jewel Avenue and Cherry Avenue.

Police first tweeted concerning the incident at 9:36 p.m. saying that they have been responding to a report of an individual “possibly injured.”

At 11:31, they despatched a second tweet saying the incident was being investigated as a murder.

“We’re still trying to figure it out,” stated Technician Tyrone Campbell. “We got there and saw a person that might be injured and started transporting and found out later it was a homicide by shooting.”

