Denver police officers recognized for buying plane tickets, gas, food and hotel rooms for people in need

Denver Police Division Denver police officer Marisa Willcockson hugs Kayla, a lady for whom she organized a celebration, on the CAP Award ceremony on Jan. Eight, 2019.

There’s no requirement for law enforcement officials to transcend the decision of obligation to assist folks in want so 4 Denver law enforcement officials on Wednesday have been acknowledged for going the additional mile.

Residents Respect Police, a non-profit group, awarded Sgt. Greg Campbell and officers Maria Willcockson, Katie Allen and Shelby Haskell for good deeds locally in 2019. The group was established in 1978 as a method to honor officers.

“For police officers, acts of service come in many forms,” Denver Chief of Police Paul M. Pazen mentioned in a information launch concerning the awards. “Whether addressing dangerous situations, assisting residents in difficult times, or making the extra effort to put a smile on someone’s face, I am extremely proud of our officers’ actions in making our city a better place every day.”

Sgt. Greg Campbell

In August, a lady who took care of an individual with particular wants was driving to Denver Worldwide Airport to take a wanted trip. A kayak that was strapped to her automobile fell off, causingher to overlook the flight. Campbell responded to the decision and, after listening to her story, returned the kayak and acquired her one other airplane ticket.

Officer Maria Willcockson

Willcockson was approached by a mom and her Eight-year-old daughter in February. Willcockson realized the woman desires to be a police officer and agreed to make an look at her celebration. After studying of the celebration’s cancellation, Willcockson organized an impromptu celebration and had an on-duty officer cease by.

Officers Katie Allen and Shelby Haskell

Allen and Haskell have been responding in June to a household disturbance name from a parking zone by the South Platte River. No crime was dedicated however they did occur upon a household of seven from Texas determined for a spot to remain. Allen and Haskell purchased the household a full tank of fuel, dinner and located a shelter for the household.