Denver police: Teen shot, then dropped at urgent care

January 23, 2020
A 17-year-old boy was shot in Denver’s Ruby Hill neighborhood Wednesday night time, then pushed to a close-by pressing care and left there, in accordance with Denver police.

, who has not been recognized, was taken to a hospital the place he died, police stated.

The incident started round 5:13 p.m. as a taking pictures within the 2600 block of West Mexico Avenue, police stated. It seems was shot throughout that incident, after which somebody drove the boy to the pressing care a couple of mile away at 1339 South Federal Boulevard.

Anybody with data on the incident is requested to name Denver police at 720-913-7867.

