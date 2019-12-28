Denver Post’s 10 most popular Colorado Rockies stories of 2019

Right here’s a glance again at The Denver Put up’s high 10 hottest Colorado Rockies tales of 2019, as decided by our readers.

10. Rockies co-owner Monfort’s McGregor Sq. is on pattern — and on the heart of a pattern — in LoDo

Greater than three many years into its hipness renaissance, LoDo might have its trendiness crown jewel. McGregor Sq., the three-building, condo-hotel-office-retail challenge rising simply south of Coors Subject on the nook of 20th and Wazee streets, represents a distillation of a number of of the most important tendencies taking part in out throughout Denver at present. Revealed on Nov. 17, 2019

9. Nolan Arenado’s youthful cousin is gunning for his job. “I think I’m better than Nolan … I really think I am.”

To grasp why the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado is a perennial MVP candidate, and why his first cousin, Josh Fuentes, is an up-and-coming Rockies prospect, you need to first perceive the Arenado-Fuentes household dynamic. Revealed on Feb. 17, 2019

Eight. As Rockies OF David Dahl cements himself within the majors, his spouse is changing into her personal star within the skilled sports activities world

David Dahl, in his first season as a full-time staple within the Rockies outfield, has arrived within the skilled sports activities world. So, too, has his spouse. Revealed on Might 12, 2019

7. Desire a baseball diamond in your yard? Purchase the Citadel Rock mansion of former Rockies supervisor Walt Weiss

Former Rockies supervisor Walt Weiss is promoting his Citadel Rock mansion that comes full with a baseball diamond within the yard and an indoor hitting cage. It may be yours for… $2 million. Revealed on Aug. 27, 2019

6. Kiz vs. Newman: Ought to the Rockies ban Cubs followers from Coors Subject?

Kiz: They’re baaack! With the odor of Outdated Fashion on their breath and all of the vanity earned from successful a single championship within the final century, Cubs followers are again in power at Coors Subject. Revealed on June 10. 2019

5. D.J. LeMahieu indicators two-year contract with New York Yankees, per report

The $24 million deal formally ends LeMahieu’s seven-year tenure in LoDo, the place he received three Gold Gloves and a batting title. Revealed on Jan. 11, 2019

four. MLB umpire going to bat for teen at heart of Lakewood youth baseball brawl

“This is my state, this is where my heart is,” the longtime MLB umpire and Salida native instructed The Denver Put up. “So when I saw the incident that happened, I was concerned. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is in my backyard.’ ” Revealed on June 27, 2019

three. Tim Tebow again in Denver within the Orange and Blue? It may occur this fall.

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow is attempting to make a reputation for himself as knowledgeable baseball participant. The one drawback is he’s previous his prime and continues to battle on the Triple-A stage. Revealed on June 28, 2019

2. A man threw 96 mph in Coors Subject’s velocity pitch problem. Now he has a contract with the A’s and never the Rockies.

Colorado pitchers have been getting lit up like a pinball machine this season at Coors Subject — Kyle Freeland (7.48 ERA), Wade Davis (6.82) and Chad Bettis (6.14) are some examples. Some followers have even stated they might do a greater job on the mound than guys in purple pinstripes. Revealed on Aug. 2, 2019

1. Nolan Arenado agrees to file Eight-year, $260 million contract with Rockies

If Nolan Arenado is inducted into the hallowed halls of Cooperstown sometime, he’ll possible go in sporting a Rockies cap. Revealed on Feb. 26, 2019