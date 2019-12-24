Denver Post’s 10 most popular Denver Broncos stories of 2019

Right here’s a glance again at The Denver Put up’s high 10 hottest Denver Broncos tales of 2019, as decided by our readers.

10. Crowd estimated at 500 attends funeral for Broncos proprietor Pat Bowlen

The service, which lasted lower than 90 minutes and was closed to the media, featured feedback by all seven of Bowlen’s kids. John Finney, Bowlen’s good friend of almost 50 years, delivered the eulogy. Bowlen’s widow, Annabel, was in attendance. Revealed on June 24.

9. Why the Broncos turned to Brandon Allen as backup quarterback

Allen, a fourth-year NFL quarterback launched from the Los Angeles Rams on roster cut-down day, was notified the Broncos picked him up on waivers, and “a couple of hours (later) you get on a plane and get out here as fast as you can,” he mentioned. On Sept. 2, Allen suited up in a No. 2 jersey for Broncos apply to start his week-long preparation to again up starter Joe Flacco in opposition to the Oakland Raiders on “Monday Night Football.” Revealed on Sept. three.

eight. Broncos react to Browns-Steelers brawl on Thursday Evening Soccer: “It was bad by all parties involved.”

The Broncos’ response to the Nov. 14 brawl between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers was as wide-eyed because the nationwide tv viewers who witnessed the violence. Revealed on Nov. 15.

7. Broncos possession dispute resumes after Pat Bowlen’s eldest daughters file petition to invalidate belief

Amie Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace, Pat Bowlen’s two eldest daughters, filed a petition in search of to invalidate the 2009 Patrick D. Bowlen Belief on the grounds their father didn’t have the capability to signal his estate-planning paperwork. Revealed on Sept. 13.

6. Evaluation: Drew Lock is the Broncos’ quarterback in ready. It’s a “Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers-type situation”

For the primary time beneath basic supervisor John Elway, the Broncos used their first three picks on offensive gamers. An evening after choosing Iowa tight finish Noah Fant within the first spherical, the Broncos went back-to-back at Nos. 41-42, selecting Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner (a local of Wiggins) and Missouri quarterback Drew Lock. Revealed on April 26.

5. Brandon Allen’s household traces journey to likelihood to begin for Broncos: “He’s been waiting for this moment”

Brandon Allen’s household traced his journey to carrying the Broncos’ No. 2 jersey in interviews with The Denver Put up within the week main as much as his first NFL begin. Revealed on Nov. three.

four. Joe Flacco’s re-structured contract creates wage cap area

In a re-structured contract filed to the NFL on Aug. 31, the Broncos and quarterback Joe Flacco transformed a lot of his 2019 base pay right into a signing bonus to create $13.6 million in speedy wage cap area. The Broncos moved $17 million of Flacco’s base wage right into a bonus and added two voidable years (2022-23), which permits the bonus to be unfold over the length of the contract. Revealed on Sept. 7.

three. Broncos place quarterback Joe Flacco on season-ending injured reserve with herniated disc in his neck

The Broncos positioned quarterback Joe Flacco on injured reserve on Nov. 1 with a herniated disc in his neck, ending his season. It could finish his time in Denver, too. Revealed on Nov. 1.

2. Von Miller on Emmanuel Sanders commerce — “We want people who want to be Broncos”

Von Miller desires to be part of a Broncos turnaround and needs to be joined within the locker room by teammates of the same mindset. And if that’s seen as a delicate poke at former receiver Emmanuel Sanders, so be it. Supplied on Oct. 24.

1. Broncos’ legends rip crew, present gamers after Kansas Metropolis blow out

Mark Schlereth, Shannon Sharpe and Ray Crockett — three key members of Denver’s back-to-back championship groups in 1997 and 1998 — went off on the Broncos on Twitter on Oct. 17, because the crew was on its technique to a 2-5 begin due to a 30-6 drubbing by the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs. Revealed on Oct. 18.