Denver Post’s 10 most popular Denver Nuggets stories of 2019

Right here’s a glance again at The Denver Publish’s high 10 hottest Denver Nuggets tales of 2019, as decided by our readers.

10. Nikola Jokic doesn’t care about his stats, isn’t bothered by weight questions: “I don’t read anything”

Nuggets famous person Nikola Jokic can’t be bothered by career-highs, and he definitely doesn’t have time to weigh in on his newest statistical feat. Printed on Nov. 27, 2019

9. Kiszla: Nuggets want yet one more huge piece to be legit championship contenders. His identify? Bradley Beal.

Add Beal, a 26-year-old capturing guard in his prime, and Denver pries open its championship window for the subsequent 5 years. Printed on July 9. 2019

eight. Nuggets famous person Nikola Jokic admits to struggles in wake of Lakers loss: “I cannot make shots”

“Right now, I’m struggling,” Jokic stated after he was badly outplayed by Lakers middle Anthony Davis in Tuesday’s 105-96 loss. “The coach is a smart guy. He’s not gonna give the guy the ball who’s not making the shot.” Printed on Dec. four, 2019

7. Tim Connelly gives Michael Porter Jr. replace: “He resembles the player we saw prior to all the injuries.”

The 6-foot-10 small ahead was the very best participant within the Class of 2018 and the No. 14 total decide in final 12 months’s NBA draft. Earlier than injuring his again minutes into his collegiate debut at Missouri, Porter Jr. was anticipated to be a top-five draft choice. Printed on June 21, 2019

6. Anxious about Michael Porter Jr.’s drop foot? There’s purpose for hope.

It was revealed in Mike Singer’s Sunday profile on Michael Porter Jr. that the Nuggets rookie “developed drop foot” throughout this previous season. Printed on Could 28, 2019

5. Nuggets thought of Anthony Davis commerce however determined he wasn’t value the price

For those who believed what the Nuggets preached all season – that’s, incremental progress, sustained progress, natural growth, then a deal that might’ve introduced famous person Anthony Davis to Denver by no means made any sense. Printed on June 16, 2019

four. Kiszla: Nuggets get middle-finger salute from Evan Turner in loss to Portland. How will Denver’s sassy “front-runners” reply in Sport 7?

Missing the center to win, the Nuggets will fold within the NBA playoffs and go to the seaside. Or so the faux robust guys from the granola-paved streets of Portland appear to imagine. Printed on Could 10, 2019

three. Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. sought dialog with coach Michael Malone over function

After the considerably deflating residence debut, Porter texted Nuggets coach Michael Malone and apologized for his efforts. Printed on Oct. 22, 2019

2. Nuggets Mailbag: Why don’t we hear extra about Isaiah Thomas and Michael Porter Jr.?

Nuggets beat author Mike Singer solutions readers’ questions relating to the shortage of stories on Isaiah Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., all these scratches on Nikola Jokic’s arms, and what the staff ought to do within the free-agent market this offseason. Printed on Jan. 14, 2019

1. Particulars emerge in commerce that despatched Bol Bol to the Nuggets

When the Nuggets noticed projected lottery decide Bol Bol fall into the second spherical of final week’s NBA draft, they moved shortly to grab up a prospect they coveted. But it surely got here at a value. Printed on June 24, 2019