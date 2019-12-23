Denver Post’s 10 most popular Mark Kiszla columns of 2019

Right here’s a glance again at The Denver Submit’s high 10 hottest Mark Kiszla sports activities columns of 2019, as decided by our readers.

10. Kiszla: In Sport 7, Avs didn’t lose to San Jose; they have been eradicated from NHL playoffs by absurd instant-replay nitpick

“From the hockey rink to the horse track, technology is killing the spirit of the thing, too often turning our sports into an endless, whiny argument. And on Wednesday night, geeky obsession with the slow-motion, re-examination of every detail on a disputed goal killed any chance the Avalanche had of advancing in the NHL playoffs.” Printed Could eight.

9. Kiszla: Hey, John Elway. You possibly can bury Broncos, the NFL’s greatest 2-6 workforce, in roses. They nonetheless stink.

“After yet another soul-crushing, last-minute defeat, this one by a count of 15-13 to the Colts, maybe Denver coach Vic Fangio should’ve taken the team bus full of crestfallen players out for ice cream, while telling clueless offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello to walk all the way home to Colorado.” Printed Oct. 27.

eight. Kiszla: Why are the Broncos so afraid of letting rookie quarterback Drew Lock on the sector?

After Week eight’s loss in Indianapolis… “The Broncos’ depth chart at quarterback has become a three-ring circus, with John Elway driving the clown car and Drew Lock locked in the trunk.” Printed Oct. 30.

7. Kiszla: Why John Elway gave up on Case Keenum and gave the Broncos’ QB job to Joe Flacco

“After years of fruitless journeys to the NFL mix, John Elway is a hangry man. He retailers and retailers and retailers for the following elite younger quarterback, however what does he discover? A nothing burger.

“So why does Elway keep looking, in his never-ending quest for a franchise QB?” Printed Feb. 28.

6. Kiszla: In his first NFL begin, Drew Lock reveals conceitedness that has been lacking in Broncos quarterbacks for too lengthy

After Drew Lock’s debut begin towards the Chargers in Week 13: “The child drew up his first NFL landing cross within the filth and celebrated his first skilled win by bounding off the Denver sideline and leaping into the arms of Broncos teammate Dalton Risner. Whereas it’s means too early to order a spot within the Corridor of Fame for Drew Lock, the rookie confirmed us one thing in a 23-20 victory towards the Chargers that we haven’t seen in a Denver quarterback for means too lengthy.

“The kid has swagger.” Printed Dec. 1.

5. Kiszla: Why John Elway has executed Vic Fangio no favors throughout new coach’s transient tenure with Broncos

“It’s a great factor the hair that hasn’t fallen out of Vic Fangio’s head turned grey lengthy earlier than he took a job in Broncos Nation.

“This football team is a mess bigger than the 11-21 wet spill that bounced everyone from Vance Joseph to Case Keenum out the door at Dove Valley Headquarters. Instead of issuing their new head coach a whistle, maybe the Broncos should have given Fangio a mop.” Printed Could 14.

four. Kiszla: Give the Huskers a hug, Colorado. After CU soccer workforce reveals Nebraska as top-25 fraud, they’re going to want it.

“Yes, Nebraska is ranked 25th in the newly released Associated Press poll after beating South Alabama. (South Alabama? What, was Chadron State not available?) But anyone who watched the Huskers huff and puff and strain to win their season-opener knows they are a fraud as a top 25 team, ripe for Colorado to knock off.” (Spoiler alert: CU gained.) Printed Sept. three.

three. Kiszla: Broncos must ship John Elway to showers and rent Peyton Manning as director of soccer operations

“If Brittany Bowlen wants to return the Broncos to the glory established by her late, great father, her first major move after joining the franchise full-time will be to sit down with Manning and convince him to return to the franchise in a major leadership role.” Printed Oct. 17.

2. Kiszla: Methods to cease this orange insanity? Fireplace ’em all. Vic Fangio, Joe Flacco and even John Elway on the recent seat.

“With four losses in four games the Broncos haven’t started so slow or sunk so low since 1999. Nobody knows the bottom for this team, but we have arrived at the point that the lone way to stay sane is to start counting the weeks until this wretched NFL season is over.” Printed Sept. 29.

1. Kiszla: Is watching Broncos rookie QB Drew Lock throw the soccer as painful as passing a kidney stone?

After Drew Lock’s preseason debut: “Yes, Lock might take over as the team’s starting quarterback one of these years. But that year won’t be 2019, unless veteran Joe Flacco gets hurt. Is Lock the QB of the future in Denver? It’s way too early to say no. But he’s nowhere near ready to effectively operate a pro offense right now.” Printed Aug. 1.