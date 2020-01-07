Denver public safety chief Troy Riggs resigning after less than 2 years on the job

Denver’s prime public security official is resigning lower than two years after taking the job.

Government Director of Public Security Troy Riggs stated Monday night that he’ll step down this month for a job within the non-public sector. Riggs managed the general public security division’s $450 million finances and oversaw the town’s police, fireplace and sheriff’s departments in addition to the 911 dispatch middle.

Riggs will take a job as a vice chairman of an “up-and-coming” firm that he declined to call, although he stated the corporate will not be based mostly in Denver. His resignation was first reported by Colorado Politics.

“On a personal level, one of the reasons I’m leaving is I just finished 30 years in public safety,” Riggs stated. “I knew when I was working for Mayor Hancock that this would be my last public safety job.”

When he took the manager director place in February 2018, Riggs informed The Denver Publish that he was dedicated to the town regardless of altering jobs eight instances within the 10 years earlier than he accepted the Denver job. He labored as a deputy director within the security division for a couple of months earlier than Mayor Michael Hancock appointed him to the director place in February 2018.

Throughout his 23-month tenure, Riggs was a part of deciding on Denver’s new police chief and oversaw the resignation of former Sheriff Patrick Firman in September. He additionally led the formation of a civilian unit to steer inside affairs investigations within the Denver Sheriff Division and oversaw the town’s transition away from midway home companies supplied by non-public jail firms.

Previous to his jobs in Denver, Riggs labored because the chief of the Indianapolis Police Division and as that metropolis’s public security director. He additionally labored as a fellow at an Indianapolis assume tank, and oversaw the police division in Corpus Christi, Texas, and labored as an officer on the Louisville Police Division in Kentucky.