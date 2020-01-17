Denver Sheriff Department van pulled over after trooper clocks it speeding over 90 mph on I-25

A Denver Sheriff Division van was clocked by radar whereas rushing over 90 mph Thursday in spots on Interstate 25 between Monument and Fort Rock.

The 2016 Ford van, which had a minimum of one detainee in it, was stopped by the Colorado State Patrol close to the RidgeGate space in Douglas County, based on Trooper Josh Lewis, a patrol spokesman.

The state patrol obtained reviews of the van, and a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck, rushing within the northbound lanes of the freeway close to Monument. A state patrol plane noticed each automobiles, Lewis mentioned.

Each drivers slowed going via the South Hole development mission, and each drivers started rushing once more as soon as they obtained north of the development zone, Lewis mentioned. Each automobiles have been stopped by troopers about 12:20 p.m.

Daniel Franklin, 27, of Pueblo, the motive force of the Chevy truck, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and brought into custody, Lewis mentioned.

Lewis didn’t determine the motive force of the sheriff’s van, which was carrying a minimum of one detainee. The sheriff’s division declined to determine who was driving its van.

“We are aware of it and looking into it,” mentioned Daria Serna, a sheriff spokeswoman. She declined additional remark.