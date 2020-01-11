Denver snowfall down for the second straight decade

Whereas the winter of 2018-19 was actually a snowy one for Denver and the state of Colorado, the just-completed 2010-2019 decade tells a significantly completely different story.

A complete of 451.Three inches of snow fell in Denver between 2010 and 2019, making it the second-lowest decadal snowfall on file, and persevering with a latest 20-year downward development of Denver snowfall. The 2010-2019 451.Three-inch snow whole is simply narrowly forward of the 2000-09 snow whole of 444.Three inches.

Together with the 2010-19 knowledge, Denver has averaged 573.eight inches of snow per decade since 1890. That places every of the final twenty years properly behind the long-term common, and one other robust indicator of a major latest droop in Denver-area snowfall.

Denver snowfall between 2010-2019 was 451.Three” at Stapleton Airport site, which was ~120 inches below the decadal average of 573″. Inexperienced = precise snowfall

These statistics are primarily based on snowfall knowledge from the outdated Stapleton Airport website from 1950 by 2019, and numerous downtown Denver places between 1890 and 1950. Whereas Denver’s official snowfall knowledge is presently collected at Denver Worldwide Airport, snowfall observations solely started there within the 1990s, making long-term comparisons there harder.

Three winters final decade have been notably snow-free in Denver. The winters of 2010-11, 2016-17 and 2017-18 winters all ranked amongst Denver’s 5 least-snowy winters ever recorded.

It wasn’t simply Denver, both. Fort Collins noticed about 50 inches much less of decadal snowfall in comparison with the long-term common (510.four inches versus a median of 558.zero), and Colorado Springs additionally noticed about 50 inches much less of decadal snowfall versus common (323.6 inches versus a 377.zero common).

Whereas spring snowfall has maybe acquired a Entrance Vary enhance lately, early season snows have typically tapered, although the present winter season is off to a powerful begin.

Hotter and drier climate and shifts within the El Nino and La Nina oscillations are prone to blame for the latest downward tick in snowfall. Temperatures have risen by a few half diploma over the past 20 years within the Denver space in comparison with the long-term common, and fewer moisture has typically been noticed lately as properly. That mixture has created much less snowfall alternatives for the Entrance Vary, notably through the more and more gentle and dry fall season.