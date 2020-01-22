Denver South triumphs in strong showing over Denver West

Denver South let it fly from past the arc, hitting 13 threes of their 81-23 win over Denver West on Tuesday.

Denver South was paced in scoring by Tay Williams who scored 27 factors whereas additionally grabbing two rebounds. Carly Dilworth helped the trouble by contributing 24 factors and 5 rebounds.

Subsequent up for every crew, Denver South will keep dwelling and play Denver East, whereas Denver West will journey to play Lincoln.

Denver West has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



