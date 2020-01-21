Denver Waldorf wastes Sakho’s double-double in 61-50 loss to Lotus School For Excellence

Lotus College For Excellence defeated Denver Waldorf by a rating of 61-50 on Monday.

Denver Waldorf was lead in scoring by Dylan Quinn who put up 22 factors, whereas additionally gathering one rebound and one help. Aly Sakho recorded a double-double, scoring 13 factors and gathering 12 rebounds.

Each groups will keep at residence of their subsequent contest, with Lotus College For Excellence internet hosting DSST: Byers and Denver Waldorf taking over Adams Metropolis.

Lotus College For Excellence has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



