Denver weather: A warm Christmas Day with a chance of snow later this week

Christmas can be a superb day to make the journey to Grandma’s home with not a hint of snow to intervene with journey across the metro space, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service.

The day will “be sunny and plenty warm with a high around 52,” stated Greg Hanson, NWS meteorologist. “If you want to go up to the mountains, they have some snow showers.”

Snow isn’t anticipated within the metro space till Friday night time, Hanson stated.

Christmas Eve is anticipated to be partly sunny with a excessive close to 60 and an in a single day low round 30 levels.

These spending Christmas at ski resorts in Summit County and different mountain areas can count on snow showers all through the week.

Within the metro space, Thursday is anticipated to be partly cloudy, with a excessive close to 45 levels and an in a single day low round 24 levels.

On Friday, there’s a 20% likelihood of snow within the afternoon and the excessive is anticipated to hit 45 levels. There’s a slight likelihood of snow on Friday night time when the in a single day low can be round 23 levels.

On Saturday there may be once more a slight likelihood of snow. The day is anticipated to be partly sunny with a excessive close to 41 levels and an in a single day low round 21 levels.

“It’s not a huge deal, just a few inches Friday into Saturday. More on the southern plains,” Hanson stated.