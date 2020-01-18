Friday’s ferocious wind gusts that blew snow and brought on highway closures within the excessive nation — and made life disagreeable on the plains — gave approach Saturday morning to a lot calmer circumstances.

The Nationwide Climate Service says the Denver space’s forecast requires mild winds and temperatures within the low- to mid-40s Saturday, with partly cloudy skies within the morning turning cloudier within the afternoon. Circumstances are anticipated to remain dry into Sunday, when excessive temperatures are forecast to achieve the low 50s.

A lot calmer for as we speak with partly to largely cloudy skies, mild winds and funky temperatures. West winds will persist over the upper mountains together with areas of blowing snow close to the upper ridges and passes. Continued cool and dry for tonight with mild winds. #COwx pic.twitter.com/dWyMKXbQ1B — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 18, 2020

The Denver Womxn’s March was set to step off at 10 a.m. Saturday in Civic Heart.

Interstate 70 within the mountains was totally open Saturday after a closure close to Vail Friday evening, although the Colorado Division of Transportation stated roads have been nonetheless icy and snow-packed, slowing the heavy morning ski visitors.