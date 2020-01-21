Denver weather: Cloudy and mild in the city while light snow falls in the mountains

Denver could have cloudy skies and delicate temperatures on Tuesday whereas the mountains might rise up to three inches of latest snow, the Nationwide Climate Service stated.

The excessive temperature in downtown Denver ought to be about 52 levels, in accordance with the Nationwide Climate Service in Boulder. The low temperature Tuesday night time is anticipated to be about 29 levels.

The mountains might get between 1 and three inches of snow Tuesday, in accordance with the forecast.

Mild snow within the mountains by tonight. Cloudy and delicate over the plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/JCuRAlE8A7 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 21, 2020

It’s anticipated to be partly sunny and barely hotter in Denver on Wednesday with a excessive temperature of about 53 levels, the NWS stated. Temperatures ought to drop to a low of about 26 levels Wednesday night time, it stated.

Thursday is anticipated to be sunny however cooler, with a excessive temperature of 46 levels, in accordance with forecasters. The low Thursday night time ought to be about 24 levels.

A heat up ought to start Friday, when the excessive temperature ought to be about 49 levels, the NWS stated.

On Saturday the excessive is forecast to climb to about 55 levels and by Sunday it might attain 58 levels, the NWS stated.