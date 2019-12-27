Denver weather: Cold weekend ahead

With wind gusts of as much as 31 miles-per-hour and a excessive temperature of 29 levels, Saturday goes to be chilly.

“There will be single-digit chill factor,” mentioned Greg Hanson, a meteorologist with the Nationwide Climate Service.

Friday morning some patchy fog is anticipated within the metro space however that ought to burn off by means of the morning. There will likely be a 40 % likelihood of snow after 2 p.m. and will probably be cloudy with a excessive close to 37 levels. Lower than a half-inch of snow is anticipated.

There’s a 50 % likelihood of snow in a single day and a low of 24 levels

On Saturday, there will likely be extra snow. Complete accumulation is anticipated to be as much as 5 inches. The plains are anticipated to get extra.

The day will likely be blustery with a north wind of 11 to 21 mph, gusts as much as 31 mph and a excessive close to 29 levels.

Saturday evening it’s anticipated to be cloudy with some snow showers and a low round 15 levels. Winds might gust as excessive as 22 mph.

The solar is anticipated to return on Sunday when the excessive temperature will likely be close to 30. Wind gusts may very well be as excessive as 18 mph.

Sunday evening will likely be largely clear with a low round 14 levels.

Monday will once more be sunny with a excessive close to 39 levels and an in a single day low round 16 levels.

Tuesday is anticipated to be sunny with a excessive close to 43 levels and an in a single day low round 22.

New Yr’s Day may very well be a bit sloppy with a slight likelihood of rain and snow after which sunny with a excessive close to 46 levels and an in a single day low of 22.