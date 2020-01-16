Denver weather: Cool temperatures and partly sunny skies continue Thursday

Those that love previous Jack Frost may very well be upset with the metro space climate for the following few days.

Although cool temperatures are anticipated, it received’t drop beneath freezing till the solar goes down.

Thursday is predicted to be partly sunny with a excessive close to 45 levels and an in a single day low round 28.

Friday is predicted to be principally sunny with a excessive close to 56 levels and windy with gusts as excessive as 40 mph. The in a single day low is predicted to be round 23 levels.

The weekend is extra of the identical with Saturday anticipated to be principally sunny with a excessive close to 45 levels and an in a single day low round 24. And Sunday is once more anticipated to be sunny with a excessive close to 51 and a low round 25 levels.

Monday is predicted to be sunny with a excessive close to 53, good climate for the Martin Luther King Day Marade. The in a single day low shall be round 28 levels.

Tuesday is predicted to be partly sunny with a excessive close to 55 levels and an in a single day low round 30.