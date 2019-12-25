Denver weather: Light snow could fall in Denver on Christmas Day, but it likely won’t be sticking around

Denverites almost certainly received’t be getting a white Christmas on Wednesday, however there’s a slight probability of snow combined in with rain showers within the night, although it most likely received’t be sticking round. The mountains, nevertheless, are a unique story.

The Denver forecast requires partly sunny skies with a better close to 52 levels, with calm winds round 6 mph within the afternoon, in accordance with the Nationwide Climate Service in Boulder. The slight probability of rain and present showers is anticipated earlier than 7 p.m., with the low round 25 levels and calm winds as much as 5 mph.

The climate service’s hazardous climate outlook predicts snow showers all through the mountains into the night, as much as about four inches, with the Rabbit Ears Cross space receiving as much as 7 inches. Roads are anticipated to be slick.

The Entrance Vary and easter plains may additionally see some snow this afternoon and night, with heavier snowfall over the jap plains for an inch of snow and slippery roads, in accordance with the climate service. Snow accumulation will seemingly be gentle if there’s any in any respect.

Snow showers to proceed within the mountains via this night. Anticipate some slick roads. Scattered rain & snow showers for jap late this afternoon & night. Little to no snow accumulation anticipated. #cowx pic.twitter.com/aSwGEVjXpc — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 25, 2019

Thursday is anticipated principally sunny skies with a excessive close to 45 levels and a low close to 24 levels in Denver, in accordance with the climate service. Mild snow may proceed within the mountains Thursday, with a stronger storm attainable Friday and Saturday.