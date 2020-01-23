News

Denver weather: Mild in Denver while up to 4 more inches of new snow falls in mountains

January 23, 2020
Delicate temperatures are anticipated within the Denver metro space Thursday whereas one other blanket of snow is feasible within the mountains, nationwide climate service forecasters stated.

The excessive temperature in Denver is anticipated to achieve 48 levels, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service in Boulder.

The mountains may get between 1 and four inches of recent snow, the NWS stated.

Northwesterly winds are anticipated to gust as much as 35 mph on the Japanese Plains, forecasters stated.

Extra gentle snow within the mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/3tePVzZaC5

— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 23, 2020

Temperatures ought to heat up on Friday and the weekend with excessive temperatures of 53 levels on Friday and Saturday and 58 on Sunday, the NWS stated.

On Monday, there’s a likelihood for rain late within the morning. Snow is feasible Monday night time and on Tuesday, the climate service stated.

