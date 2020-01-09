Denver weather: Overnight chance of snow Thursday as temperatures cool

It’s a superb day for a parade!

When Denver’s Nationwide Western Inventory Present Parade steps off at midday on Thursday the temperature must be “just above 40, no precipitation and pretty light sustaining southerly wind,” mentioned Evan Direnzo, meteorologist with the Nationwide Climate Service in Boulder.

The day is anticipated to be partly sunny with temperature climbing barely to about 45 levels. There’s a 30% probability of snow showers between eight p.m. and a couple of a.m. and it’ll calm down in a single day to a low round 22 levels.

There’s a 20% probability of snow earlier than 11 a.m. on Friday, one other partly sunny day with a excessive of 35 levels. The in a single day low is anticipated to be round 15 levels.

Saturday is anticipated to be sunny with a excessive close to 43 levels and an in a single day low round 22.

Sunday might be largely sunny with a excessive close to 42 levels and an in a single day low round 22.

Monday is once more anticipated to be largely sunny with a excessive close to 45 and an in a single day low round 23 levels.

Tuesday might be largely sunny with a excessive close to 44 levels. On Tuesday night time there’s a slight probability of snow and the in a single day low is anticipated to be round 21 levels.